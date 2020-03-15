Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Move in Together Almost 2 Years After Wedding

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Mar. 15, 2020 1:13 PM
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are celebrating a huge milestone.
The Big Bang Theory actress has shared that she and her husband Karl have officially moved in together almost two years after their wedding.
"Home," the 34-year-old actress wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a picture of her husband kissing her on the cheek.
The actress spoke with Us Weekly earlier this month about how excited she was to finally share a home with her husband after marrying in June 2018.
"I'm actually excited. We're totally ready, you know," she told the publication. "We do both travel a lot, which I think is very healthy. Our time at home is minimal, which makes us super appreciate it."
She added, "I kind of want to have a little staycation. I'm really excited to have the space for – [to settle]. I've never done that. We've been together for almost four and a half years [and] we've never done that."
That's because the actress has been busy shooting her upcoming television series The Flight Attendant overseas.
But now, she's giving us a little tour inside her and her husband's humble abode.
Kaley took to her Instagram Stories to share a few scenes as the couple enjoys their "new house together."
In one of the videos, she showed her husband making the two a drink, "first #KarlFasahioned in our new home. I love you so much." In the following video, the two cheered to their new chapter and shared a kiss.
She also showed us around her new kitchen and she gave us a tour around what seems like their bedroom, where she shared the tons of pictures she's set up on their shelves of the two of them.
Instagram / Kaley Cuoco
The actress also showed off that her new home is also home to a lot of custom furniture made by L.A.-based designer, Stephen Kenn—including wall art, a mirror and dining room chairs that she's "obsessed with."
Instagram / Kaley Cuoco
"New house, rain, movie night, wheat thins, husband cooking, puppy, cocktail," she wrote in another video, showing off her minimal yet cozy living room situation. "This staycation is OKKKK."
Kaley also shared an adorable video of Karl carrying her "over the threshold" of their new home "for the first time."
Instagram / Kaley Cuoco
"We're home, we're home," Kaley exclaims happily.
Instagram / Kaley Cuoco
Most recently, Kaley gushed about her husband Karl when she joined BFF Brad Goreski on an episode of his new podcast, Brad Behavior.
During the episode, she described Karl as the "perfect match" and shared that she has the "best relationship" with him.
She also shared that she and Karl are building their "dream barn," as the two also share a love of animals.
"My biggest dream was to actually build a mini barn—it's a direct replica of our large barn—because Karl and I have taken in so many mini animals, which is hilarious so we're building a mini barn and it's literally going to be miniature size,' she said. "My vision is I would love to start a non-profit for these little guys and have school field trips. It's going to be built for kids. It's literally built for the height of kids. It will be like a little rescue petting zoo. That is my true little dream."
