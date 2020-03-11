Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York on Wednesday following his rape and sexual assault conviction. He received 20 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision for criminal sexual act in the first degree and three years in prison with five years of post-release supervision for rape in the third degree, per NBC. He was ordered to serve these sentences consecutively.

"We thank the court for imposing a sentence that puts sexual predators and abusive partners in all segments of society on notice," District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. said in a statement. "We thank the survivors for their remarkable statements today and indescribable courage over the last two years. Harvey Weinstein deployed nothing less than an army of spies to keep them silent. But they refused to be silent, and they were heard. Their words took down a predator and put him behind bars, and gave hope to survivors of sexual violence all across the world."

Juda Engelmayer, who represents Weinstein, also spoke out after the sentencing.

"This was a miscarriage of justice from the beginning of the process until now," Engelmayer said in a statement. "His sentence doesn't commensurate with the conviction and we believe on appeal, the court's prejudice and the Prosecution's looseness with evidence and procedures, along with the extreme biases that faced Mr. Weinstein before he walked into the courtroom, the evidence will show that this case had no merit."

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told E! News Weinstein will have to be declared "state ready" before he can be taken into custody.