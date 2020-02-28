How Princess Beatrice Is Quietly Preparing for Her Low-Key Royal Wedding

It hasn't been all weird and weirder news for Britain's royal family in recent months.

Scandal tends to get the bolder type, but joyous occasions make headlines too, and Princess Beatrice is getting ready to marry real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. They announced their engagement in September after about a year of dating—and, as it turned out, just weeks before Prince Harry and Meghan Marklerevealed how unhappy they'd been with the British press, and the situation spiraled from there.

Considering all that's been going on, including two divorces in the family, it will certainly be nice for the queen to see an unequivocally happy occasion coming up on the calendar.

But while Beatrice's wedding day was never going to be the global event that Harry and Meghan's nuptials were, the eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York is planning a considerably more private event than her sister Princess Eugenie's royal wedding was less than two years ago. And she has her reasons.