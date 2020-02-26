Robert Pattinson Has "Terror Memories" of Paparazzi After Twilight Era

Robert Pattinson may have fond memories from the Twilight era, but they don't include the paparazzi.

The 33-year-old actor, who rose to fame as Edward Cullen in the beloved vampire franchise, was a target of photographers for many years amid the release of the five films. The attention was so severe that, as Pattinson has previously admitted, he would at times ride in trunks of cars to avoid photographers.

And while the media madness might've calmed down a bit for Pattinson in recent years, it understandably has made a a major impact on him. Looking back on the media frenzy now, the private star admits that he will often wear certain clothes as a shield to protect himself.

"I have so many terror memories of the paparazzi," Pattinson shares with British GQ in a new interview, published on Wednesday. "And I still don full-on protective armor, hood up, hat down."