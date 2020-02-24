Alicia Keys Honors Kobe Bryant With Powerful Piano Performance at Memorial

Alicia Keys is celebrating the life of Kobe Bryant through her musical talents.

During Monday morning's celebration of life ceremony for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player and his daughter Gianna Bryant, Alicia performed a special song, described as one of Kobe and wife Vanessa Bryant's "favorite numbers," inside the Staples Center.

Dressed in a purple silk suit, Keys was accompanied by a small orchestra as she played Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" on the piano.

Alicia's performance comes less than a month after she had to host the 2020 Grammys hours after learning about Kobe's passing.

"Hearing the news about Kobe and his daughter was so tragic," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "And none of us can still believe it right now, to this day. So, I think that it was definitely a crazy feeling because, literally minutes before, we were going to do something else and we had to really figure out how can we properly honor him in his house on this night [with] everybody who adores him and loves him so much and has been inspired by him and felt so devastated in that moment. We couldn't—you know, we had to properly do that."