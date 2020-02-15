Amy Schumer Shares IVF Results and Thanks Fans as She Continues Journey

Like all women who choose to undergo IVF, Amy Schumer's journey to baby is a marathon, not a sprint.

The 38-year-old actress and comedienne revealed the results of her first egg retrieval on Friday night. She had taken ovarian stimulation medication and undergone the procedure last month, in a bid to create embryos with her husband Chris Fischer's sperm that would be used to conceive a sibling for their 9-month-old son, Gene Attell Fischer.

"Hey! So ivf went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right?" Schumer wrote on Instagram. "Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right? For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right?"

At her age, having 35 eggs retrieved, with 26 fertilized after one day, is an excellent result. She did not reveal how many total embryos were created. They were biopsied and samples were sent to an outside lab to find out if the embryos possessed the correct number of chromosomes or contained a gene problem. Only one was conclusively deemed normal, which means it has the highest chance of turning into a healthy baby.