Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Can ''Always'' Work Through Their Issues Despite Ongoing ''Drama''

Sofia Richie and Scott Disickmay not publicize their romance on social media, but rest assured they're still very much together.

That being said, they're like any other couple in the world and have their fair share of struggles. According to a source close to Sofia, the reality stars do "bicker at times," but at the moment, "things are ok with them."

"They make empty threats that it's over and then they get back together. They are comfortable together, so it's easy to say things that you don't mean," the insider explains. "They have drama but always end up fine."

The source largely contributes the conflict to the fact that they "spend a lot of time together" and can sometimes "push each other's buttons." But, when things do get to that point, the source says, "Sofia will take her stuff and leave for a day or two."

At the end of the day, the 21-year-old and 36-year-old still "love" each other. "They know they would rather be together than apart," the source shares.