by Jess Cohen | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 4:05 PM
Lionel Richie has "accepted" daughter Sofia Richie's relationship with Scott Disick.
While the Grammy winner had his hesitations in the past about the romance, considering Sofia and Scott's 15-year age difference, a source tells E! News he's making "more of an effort" with the Flip It Like Disick star. In fact, Sofia, 21, and Scott, 36, recently spent Thanksgiving with the "Hello" singer.
"Scott and Sofia are still together and all is well for now," the insider tells E! News, adding that Sofia is "infatuated" with Scott. "They spent Thanksgiving with Lionel Richie and they all flew together on his private jet for their holiday trip."
"Lionel has accepted their relationship but still isn't entirely 100 percent on board with Scott mostly because of the age difference and how young Sofia is," the source shares. "Lionel can see how happy Sofia is though so he is definitely making more of an effort with Scott."
"He is a really honest, up front kind of guy and feels like his father-daughter relationship with Sofia is more important than anything so he's trying to be there for Sofia and to be supportive of her despite his reservations about her relationship," the source adds. "They all had a really great holiday together though and progress is for sure being made between Lionel and Scott."
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife, Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Sofia and Scott, who shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, first sparked romance rumors in 2017. Amid the speculation, E! News chatted with Sofia about her dad's reaction to her dating life.
"He's good. He's been very nice. He's been very cool. He's very supportive, whatever that means," the model said as her dad made a hand gesture behind her, which looked like a gun pointing at his head.
Months later, Lionel addressed the relationship again in an interview with Australia's Daily Telegraph, "She's 19. When you're 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don't know. But for right now it's just a phase and I'm going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise."
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?