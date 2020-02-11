Laura Dern Recycles Her Oscars After Party Dress For the 3rd Time

If it ain't broke…

On Sunday, Laura Dern stunned at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, where the Marriage Story star proudly showed off her Best Supporting Actress Oscar. Not only was this a celebratory moment for Dern, but it also marked an iconic and important fashion moment for her as well.

To attend the star-studded event, the 53-year-old donned the same custom Armani Privé gown that she wore in 1995—and it still fits like a glove! Making a statement with its daring cut-outs at the bust, Dern paired her favorite LBD with a pink blazer to party with her fellow nominees and winners, proving that a dress this amazing will never go out of style.

When the timeless gown made its first debut, the star had worn it to the Sheba Humanitarian Awards Gala honoring Whoopi Goldberg. Joined by then-boyfriend and Jurassic Park co-star Jeff Goldblum, she styled the edgy dress to better suit the time period and opted for a black velvet shawl and pinned her long blonde hair to one with a chic barrette.