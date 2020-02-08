Go Inside Fashion Week Fall 2020's Star-Studded After-Parties

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 3:00 AM
New York Fashion Week is well underway—and it's already off to a fabulous start.
Celebrities, designers, influencers and models have all gathered in the Big Apple to see the latest looks from the Fall 2020 collections.
While the runway shows are the main attractions, there are also plenty of parties to enjoy. From the glamorous galas to the intimate dinners, these swanky soirées have kept fashion lovers' schedules jam-packed.
Zendaya, Heidi Klum, Ciara, Dylan Sprouse and Paris Hilton are just a few of the stars who have been spotted at these big bashes. Of course, Fashion Week is far from over. So, fans can expect to see even more A-listers in the coming days.
Didn't get an invite to this year's festivities? Lost your RSVP? Don't worry! E! News is here to help—and you don't even need to worry about a dress code.
To see photos from the star-studded Fashion Week parties, check out the gallery below.
Cheers to another year of fun and fabulous fashion!
