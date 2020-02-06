Nike Honors Kobe Byrant With Touching Tribute During New York Fashion Week Show

Kobe Bryant is on everyone's minds this Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, Nike honored the late athlete, who died in a helicopter crash last week, during their New York Fashion Week show with a special tribute to his Los Angeles Lakers legacy.

During a moving moment in the 2020 Nike Forum showcase, six children made their way onto the runway donning three versions of the Lakers jerseys, each featuring Bryant's famous numbers, 8 and 24. Making such a profound statement by wearing the team's classic jerseys, the young models stood still and looked out into the audience, sparking a poignant moment of silence to commemorate the NBA legend.

At the end of the show, the children returned to the runway and were joined by the models that walked in the show and a handful of the brand's biggest spokespeople, including athletes Brandi Chastain, English Gardner and Lisa Leslie, who was a dear friend of Bryant.