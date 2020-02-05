Here's the Sweet Reason the Jonas Brothers Always Have Their Wives Star in Their Music Videos

We're all suckers for a J-Sisters cameo.

During a Wednesday interview with U.K. radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the Jonas Brothers explained why they loved having their wives star in the "Sucker" and "What A Man Gotta Do" music videos.

As Nick Jonas told host Roman Kemp, "There's good chemistry there." You don't say!

Speaking of their new single, he continued, "This one, it was kind of a start to the next chapter within this already new chapter. And much like the last time around with the 'Sucker' video, it just felt right to have them involved. And they were kind enough to grace us with their presence. They're all very busy, so the fact that they were able to come do the video meant a lot to us."

Outside of the palpable chemistry between Nick and Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas in "What A Man Gotta Do," Nick added of the video, "When you watch it, it just feels like it should, like it's family. It's what it's all about."