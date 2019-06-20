Sophie Turner's Dad Has Become a Sucker For the Jonas Brothers

During the podcast, the actress also talked about her role on Game of Thrones, which ended its eight-season run last month, and the effects of filming a controversial rape scene in season five.

"The violence never really affected me because I think being on the set, you're so aware that it's all kind of, a stunt man and you have to stand this far away, and you see someone holding a blood bag and squirting it. It just feels like you're playing, it feels like when you're five years old and you've got plastic swords. So that never really felt it never really felt real to me," Sophie said. "But certainly the scenes that you have to put yourself in an emotional place for, like the rape scene and things like that, and you know, being in abusive relationships...I feel it affected me just in terms of wanting to learn more and talk about it and kind of process it."

"I'm glad that I learned about those things so young, so that if something were to happen to me or a friend or something like that, I know that I would have done my research...on survivors of emotional abuse or sexual abuse or things like that," she said. "I feel there's something that kind of spurred in me where I want...I want to help people who go through those things because you can't just do a scene like that and not feel a deep connection to that."

Sophie works with the charity Women for Women International, which helps marginalized women affected by conflict and war, including survivors of sex crimes.

"I feel quite passionately about helping survivors of sexual assault and helping them talk about it and...make it less of a taboo to talk about it," the actress said. "I don't want to say destigmatize because it's a terrible, terrible thing that should hold a lot of weight. I want to help people kind of feel safe enough to come out and talk about it and not feel ashamed or feel like it's their fault."