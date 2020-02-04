Nicki Minaj Under Fire After Dissing Rosa Parks In New Song "Yikes"

She's back with new music!

On Monday, musician Nicki Minaj treated her fans to a clip of her latest song "Yikes." While many were pumped to hear the new track from the famous rapper, a specific line she rapped has a lot of people upset. Specifically, Minaj made a remark about late civil rights activist Rosa Parks that many are calling disrespectful.

In the verse, Minaj can be heard saying, "All you b--ches Rosa Parks, uh-oh get your ass up." Many fans were quick to call out the rapper for her disrespectful lyrics towards Parks. Especially considering the timing of the lyric. Not only is February Black History Month, but February 4th also marks what would have been Parks' 107th birthday.

Although many were quick to criticize the artist, there are also a few who believe that the lyric is actually a call for people to keep fighting for their beliefs.