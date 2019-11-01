Don't cross Nicki Minaj.

The newly married rapper came to husband Kenneth Petty's defense on Friday's episode of Queen Radio, where she devoted quite a bit of time to slamming Wendy Williams over the recent comments she made about Kenneth.

For those not up to speed on the talk show host's latest round of "Hot Topics," Wendy openly mocked Nicki's relationship with Kenneth, who she described as a "killer" and a "sex offender." Kenneth's past criminal history is a point of concern for some of the Barbz (and clearly Wendy), but Nicki has since made it abundantly clear that she's not afraid to retaliate by using her haters' dirty laundry as a weapon.

On Queen Radio, Nicki called Wendy "demonic" and "vicious" while weighing in on her scandalous split from Kevin Hunter.

"It's not about doing your job," Minaj said. "There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart, viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you're hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated."