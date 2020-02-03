Alex Rodriguez On How ''Inspiring'' Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Performance Is

After the legendary halftime show, J.Lo and Shakira ruminated on the importance of their halftime performance and what it meant for Latinos everywhere watching at home.

Sharing a picture of the dynamic duo, Shakira wrote last night, "Thank you @jlo for a night that shows how much Latinos have to offer!"

In another post, the 43-year-old star wrote, "The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for. We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn't have done it without all of you!"

She also thanked Colombia for "giving me the mapalé, the champeta, the salsa and the Afro-Caribbean rhythms that allowed me to create the Super Bowl Halftime Show that I dreamed of more than a decade ago."

The 50-year-old "Jenny From the Block" singer, who donned a larger-than-life coat of the Puerto Rico flag, wrote on Instagram, "Puerto Rico y Colombia muy en alto hoy." She also thanked her team for helping her bring this show to life.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, J.Lo also shared her thoughts on what her and Shakira's Super Bowl performance meant in this particular political climate, "I think it's super important for two Latina women to be headlining the Super Bowl, especially right now in Trump's America. So for me, it was something that I was excited to do."