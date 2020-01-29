Watch BTS and Ashton Kutcher Play a Hilarious Game of Hide-and-Seek

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 4:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BTS, James Corden, Ashton Kutcher, The Late Late Show

Terence Patrick/CBS, Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Hide-and-seek was the name of game on Tuesdays's The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Host James Corden recruited Ashton Kutcher and the seven members of BTS to play the classic game. Corden and Kutcher served as the seekers tasked with finding RMJiminJungkookSuga, Jin and J-Hope, who were allowed to hide anywhere in the studio—backstage included.

As James explained, "Now, to finish the show, tonight I thought we'd do something we actually do here every night after the cameras stop rolling. We have a game of hide-and-seek. So, here's how it's going to work: BTS will hide anywhere they like in the studio. Ashton and I are going to try to find them. Whoever finds four of the band members first, wins."

And off they went! The audience cheered in excitement as the seven members scattered themselves throughout the stage and studio. Jimin went for the obvious choice and hid under James' desk. RM took a classic route and hid behind a curtain.

Watch

BTS - 2020 Grammy Awards Glambot

The rest of the members were a little more savvy with their hiding spaces, opting for hiding in plain sight in one of the control rooms, in a photo booth and other various places backstage.

Given his predictable hiding place, Jimin was the first one to be found. When Ashton discovered his whereabouts, the actor hilariously pulled the singer out from underneath the desk and carried him over to his assigned stool.

James' first find was V, who was hiding backstage pretending to be one of the crew members. He also hilariously acted as if he wasn't in BTS, rather a crew member on the show who didn't notice James was there.

The next to be found was RM, who was betrayed by the audience when they showed the host exactly where he was hiding.

Ashton, much to his chagrin, was having a hard time finding other members. But James, knowing the studio like the back of his hand, then made his way to a control room where he found his co-workers sitting suspiciously.

"You're all being too quiet," he said. "You're all being too quiet for there not to be a mem... OH, MY GOD!" And voila, there sat Suga in the back row pretending to be an employee.

James ended up winning the game, to know one's surprise (it's his studio, after all—he knows the best hiding places), but check out the rest of the video to see what happened when Ashton finally found other BTS members.

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: The Best Beauty and Body Items for the Scent-Sensitive

The Best Beauty and Body Items for the Scent-Sensitive

Alicia Keys, Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys Recalls Learning of Kobe Bryant’s Death Hours Before Hosting The 2020 Grammys

Candace Marino

Miranda Kerr's Facialist Shares Her Favorite Products to Help Cure Dry Winter Skin

The Circle, Chris, Netflix

Message: Every Question You Have About Netflix's The Circle Answered, Send!

E-Comm: Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve With These Valentine's Day Clothes!

Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve With These Valentine's Day Clothes!

Oprah Winfrey, Birthday Feature

66 Fascinating Facts About Oprah Winfrey

E-Comm: Little Fires Everywhere

Read These Books Before They Hit the Big (and Small) Screen

TAGS/ Ashton Kutcher , BTS , James Corden , The Late Late Show , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.