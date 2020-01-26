Lil Nas X wasn't alone as he took his horse to the old town road at the 2020 Grammys.

We're, of course, talking about the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards' epic "Old Town Road All-Stars" special segment. On Sunday evening, Grammy winners Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus were joined by BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and others for a celebratory performance of the chart-topping single.

As E! readers surely know, "Old Town Road" has been released, remixed and mashed-up several times this past year. Thus, the Recording Academy felt it was only right to bring together the various acts that have made this song a smash sensation.

Lil Nas X kicked off the number alone, with a guitar in hand, in a set designed to resemble a living room. This may reference to the artist (who was born Montero Lamar Hill)'s time couch surfing at his sister's place.