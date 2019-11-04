Demi Moore's daughters Tallulah Willis and Rumer Willis are reflecting on the troubling days of their mom's relapse, amid her marriage to Ashton Kutcher.

The Ghost actress started dating that the That '70s Show star in 2003, when her youngest daughter Tallulah was only 9 years old. For most of Demi's adult life, she had been sober, but as she recently revealed in her new memoir, Inside Out, she starting drinking again during her relationship with Ashton. Now, on a new episode of Red Table Talk, Demi's daughters are opening up about how the relationship, and Demi's relapse, impacted their lives.

When asked why they went three years without speaking to their mom, Tallulah, now 25, shared with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones, "What happened was, she relapsed when I was 9, and nobody in our family spoke about it. And I had no idea what was going on, she had been sober my entire childhood, and then she drank."

Tallulah explains that at this time she just "knew that I was scared."