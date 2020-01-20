Kate Middleton Lights Up the Room in a Red Sequins Dress During Royal Engagement

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Kate Middleton brought the glitz and the glam!
On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge lit up the room at the Buckingham Palace during a royal engagement, as she and Prince William hosted a fanciful affair to celebrate the U.K.—Africa Investment Summit.
For the special occasion, the 38-year-old royal dazzled in a Needle & Thread long-sleeve gown that featured shimmery sequins and intricate lace detailing. The eye-catching design certainty caught everyone's attention as she walked into the room with her husband.
She completed her look with matching red suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi and ruby-colored diamond encrusted earrings.
This event marked the longtime couple's first solo royal engagement since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior duties in the royal family.
Over the weekend, it was confirmed by Buckingham Palace that the two would give up their HRH titles and "no longer receive public funds for Royal duties."
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties."
Moreover, Prince Harry recently spoke out about his and Meghan's royal exit during a private dinner in London for his charity, Sentebale.
"I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share—not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years—but with a clearer perspective," he shared. "The U.K. is my home and a place that I love. That will never change."
"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly," he continued. "It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."
"What I want to make clear is we're not walking away, and we certainly aren't walking away from you," he explained. "Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible."
He added, "I've accepted this, knowing that it doesn't change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life."
And it looks like he's ready to start his next chapter with his nearest and dearest.
E! News has learned that the Duke of Sussex is headed to Canada to reunite with his wife and son, Archie Harrison. Additionally, the Duchess of Sussex was seen enjoying a hike with baby boy and her dogs this morning.