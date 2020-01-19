David Harbour and Lily Allen Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at the 2020 SAG Awards

And just like that, it's officially official.

After months of dating, Stranger Things actor David Harbour and his lady friend Lily Allen have made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Jan. 19 in Los Angeles.

While the actor looked dashing as always in his classic black tux, it was the "brilliant, beautiful, brash, bold, brave and just f***in' hot" Allen (as her beau described her on IG) and her red gown that truly stole the show. As they hit the carpet, he began taking selfies with fans before putting his arm around his date and heading into the event.

Harbour, nominated both with his co-stars in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and individually in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his work as Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix series, teased his and the U.K.-based Allen on Instagram as they made their way to the Shrine Auditorium, posting a pair of shots of them as Allen looked away from the camera in his Story. "Who's the stunning one in red?" he captioned the tease.