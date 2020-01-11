Amy Schumer Gives Update on IVF Journey: "I'm Really Hoping This Works"

Amy Schumer is so open about her IVF journey to have a second child that she's giving fans an even more intimate look at the long, excruciating process...even in the examination room.

The 38-year-old Trainwreck star and comedienne, known for her candor, revealed earlier this week that she had started taking injectable fertility drugs and posted a photo of the bruises left behind on her abdomen. She said they are freezing her eggs and "figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling," referring to her and husband Chris Fischer's 8-month-old son, their first child.

On Saturday, she shared on Instagram a photo of herself inside her fertility clinic, lying casually in her clothes on a gynecological examination chair next to an ultrasound machine prepped for someone to carry out a transvaginal scan.

"Thank you ladies and a few gentleman. We are gonna freeze embryos hopefully," she wrote.

Schumer is set to take the drugs for a few more days. They contain hormones and are aimed at stimulating her ovaries to produce extra follicles, in the hopes of producing as many mature eggs as possible that her doctor will then extract in a single retrieval. The success of the process depends mostly on how her body will respond to the medication regimen, as well as the quality of her husband's sperm that will be used to try to fertilize them.