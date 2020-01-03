What to Expect From Peter Weber's Season of The Bachelor

Now, we've got one last thing to discuss before we head into this weekend.

Every recent season, the man/outlet known as Reality Steve has been able to spoil the ending, including who was proposed to and whether the relationship lasted. He's been wrong a couple of times, but then he's corrected himself. This time, he doesn't seem to have a clue, and in an interview with THR, Peter claims it's going to stay that way.

"I'm very confident that no one is going to be able to spoil it," he said. "There's a reason I believe that, and obviously can't say it otherwise it gives it away. I'm very confident that Reality Steve and all of these people, they're not going to find out what happens—there's no way they're going to find out. And I'm very excited about that because I think that's what this show has wanted for a while and I'm excited that for my season there's a really good chance that happens. And I'm excited for everyone to just come along for the journey and not know what happens at the end, and just be able to live it out with me."

That is a bold claim, and there's a theory floating around that maybe, in a first for the franchise, the finale will play out live. That means Peter hasn't made a choice yet, and he's actually getting the time to make the right choice. Maybe it also means Hannah Brown could still be in the mix, in our dreams.