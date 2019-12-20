by Lauren Piester & Alli Rosenbloom | Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 12:39 PM
There's always (at least) one.
Long before the contestants were even officially announced and even longer before the season 24 premiere, rumors were surfacing on the internet about one of the contestants on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor and her relationship history.
Once she had access to her Instagram again, she even felt the need to post a response to those rumors.
"The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE," she wrote. "There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait."
While we still have to wait to find out exactly which rumors about Peter's season are true and which are false, Chris Harrison could confirm that Victoria F. is "in the middle of everything" this season.
"I will say this with Victoria. She's in the middle of everything, and I mean everything. It's bizarre. Some of it's her fault, some of it's not, and there's a few of those things this year where people get embroiled in some stuff and I'm like, how did you even get into this? And they're like, I don't know," Chris says. "But there's a lot of drama surrounding Victoria, and a lot of Bachelor firsts surrounding her. Things that we've never had happen to people before happen to her. And again, some of it's her fault, some of it's not, but it happens."
Is that, perhaps, the most ominous thing Chris has ever said about a contestant?
We're going to have to wait just another week or so to start finding out what exactly Chris Harrison and Victoria F. are talking about, as The Bachelor returns Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
For now, you can find out more about all the women in our gallery of the best bits of their Bachelor bios.
