Here's How Adam Sandler Totally Embarrassed Idina Menzel

Even Adam Sandler stans Idina Menzel.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing Monday, the Frozen 2 star dished about her time on set of Uncut Gems with the Saturday Night Live alum. And as it turns out, he's just as much of a fan of her singing voice as the rest of the world.

As Menzel told guest host Ellie Kemper, "He brought in a boombox to set." Before you ask, no. He did not play "Let It Go." His fangirling goes all the way to Menzel's early Broadway years. (She was in the original Broadway casts of Rent and Wicked. She won a Tony for the latter.)

As Menzel joked, "He played 'Defying Gravity,' and it embarrassed me."

In chimed Kemper, who had already spent some time fangirling over the actress' Broadway success earlier in the interview. As she said, "But it's a tribute, as well!"

As the singer continued, "He DJs the whole time 'cause he wants the crew to just relax and have fun, so he's always playing music."