Ryan Reynolds Tells Guests to "Get the F--k Out" in Hilarious Holiday Commercial

Word to the wise, don't overstay your welcome at Ryan Reynolds' house.

During an appearance on Wednesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor co-starred in a hilarious Christmas sketch with Jimmy Fallon. The sketch was a fake ad for Yankee Candle's newest scent, "Get The F@*! Out Of My House." Perfect for holiday parties when your guests just won't leave!

Reynolds plays the host of this Christmas dinner party, with Fallon and two other actors as their guests. They're all having a wonderful time until 11 p.m. hits and no one has left. The star cringes and fakes a laugh when Fallon says, "And that's when I realized, mistletoe isn't edible!" Then the ad walks through all the tactics you try when trying to drop a heavy hint.

First up was commenting on the time. As Reynolds said, "Can you guys believe it's 11 p.m. already?" Alas, the message was not received and the party continued.