Why 2019 Was the Year Taylor Swift Couldn't Stop Winning

As she stared down at yet another Artist of the Year trophy, Taylor Swift took a moment to get real about the preceding 12 months.

"The last year of my life has had some of the most amazing times and also some of the hardest things I've gone through in my life," the pop star shared with the American Music Award audience last month. "This year for me has been a lot. It's been a lot of good, a lot of really complicated."

The complicated is somewhat easy to deduce: There's the whole Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta debacle involving her old label still owning her collection of masters—the original recordings of her first six multi-platinum albums that she recently shared she "would have paid so much for" had she been able to purchase them.