Korean Actor Cha In-Ha Found Dead At Age 27

A rising star is gone too soon.

Korean actor Cha In Ha has passed away at the age of 27. According to reports, he was found dead in his home by his manager. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

"We feel devastated to deliver such heartbreaking and unfortunate news," his agency Fantagio said in a statement. "On December 3, actor Cha In Ha left our sides. We are truly heartbroken to deliver sad news to everyone who has sent lots of love and support to Cha In Ha until now. We are filled with grief at this news that is still hard to believe."

His friends and family ask for privacy during this difficult time. "We earnestly ask for rumors to not be spread and for speculative reports to not be released in order for his family, who is experiencing greater sadness more than anyone due to the sudden sad news, to send him away peacefully," the statement continued. "As wished by his family, the funeral will be held privately."