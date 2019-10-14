K-Pop Star Sulli Found Dead In Her Apartment At Age 25

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 5:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sulli

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

The K-Pop world is in mourning.

South Korean police have confirmed that former f(x) singer Sulli has died at the age of 25. According to police, the singer reportedly hung herself from the second floor of her home in Seoul. While further investigations are underway, her talent agency SM Entertainment addressed the tragic news.

"We are sorry to tell everyone the sorrowful and sad news," reads the statement. "Sulli has left us. We cannot believe the situation and we are simply in a state of grief."

"Please refrain from spreading speculative articles or rumors in respect of the bereaved's family who are saddened by the sudden tragedy," the message continues. "We express our deepest condolences to the deceased, who went on their final path."

According to reports, her manager went over to her residence at around 3:20 p.m local time on Monday after not being able to contact the superstar. It was then that Sulli—born Choi Jin-Ri—was found unconscious.

Watch

In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2019

"It seems that Choi Jin-Ri was living alone at the house," a police official said to local press, "It looks like she ended her life but we will investigate, open to all possibilities."

Throughout her career, the singer-actress struggled with online abuse. More recently, on an episode of Reply Night, she admitted she may appear happy on the outside but she was simply "lying" to everyone.

"My life is actually empty, so I feel like I'm lying to everyone by pretending to be happy on the outside," she confessed. "I asked around a lot for advice. They told me, ‘Everyone has a dark side in their lives but they live pretending that they don't. Don't think of it as weird.'"

Our thoughts are with her friends and family during this difficult time.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Death , Celebrities , Suicide , Korean Actors , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.