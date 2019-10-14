K-Pop Star Sulli Found Dead In Her Apartment At Age 25

The K-Pop world is in mourning.

South Korean police have confirmed that former f(x) singer Sulli has died at the age of 25. According to police, the singer reportedly hung herself from the second floor of her home in Seoul. While further investigations are underway, her talent agency SM Entertainment addressed the tragic news.

"We are sorry to tell everyone the sorrowful and sad news," reads the statement. "Sulli has left us. We cannot believe the situation and we are simply in a state of grief."

"Please refrain from spreading speculative articles or rumors in respect of the bereaved's family who are saddened by the sudden tragedy," the message continues. "We express our deepest condolences to the deceased, who went on their final path."

According to reports, her manager went over to her residence at around 3:20 p.m local time on Monday after not being able to contact the superstar. It was then that Sulli—born Choi Jin-Ri—was found unconscious.