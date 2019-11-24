BREAKING!

K-Pop Star Goo Hara Found Dead at Age 28

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 7:53 AM

Goo Hara

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

South Korean singer Goo Hara was found dead inside her home in Seoul on Sunday, six months after an apparent suicide attempt. She was 28.

The cause of the death of the South Korean performer and former member of the K-Pop group Kara remains under investigation, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Goo was hospitalized in May following what police had said was an apparent suicide attempt inside her apartment. She had recently returned to the stage to give a few comeback performances, the BBC reported.

Goo's last Instagram post, published on Friday, was a selfie showing her lying in bed. The caption: "Good night."

Goo's death comes a month after her friend and fellow K-Pop star Sulli committed suicide after a struggle with online bullying.

Goo was an outspoken advocate against the practice. She had also been open about her own struggles, saying in June that she was battling depression.

The pop star rose to fame in 2008 when she joined Kara, replacing former member Kim Sung-hee.

The group became popular in several countries, such as Japan and China. In 2015, Goo pursued a solo career. Kara broke up a year later.

She was also an actress, and made her acting debut on the South Korean drama series City Hunter in 2011.

