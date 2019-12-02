Tiffany Haddish Would Host the 2020 Oscars Under One Important Condition

by emily belfiore | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 5:13 AM
She ready!
Tiffany Haddish is making her bid for hosting the 2020 Oscars. During Sunday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the star revealed what the Academy Awards would look like if she were to host.
"I would have it hot," the Girls Trip actress told host Jimmy Fallon. "It would be so much fun. We would have twerk contests and everything. Yeah, I would get Meryl Streep up there to twerk with Susan Sarandon. You know, it would be crazy."
After addressing the rumors that she's slated to host the big event, Tiffany said that she'd only do the honors if she had Jimmy by her side.
"If you did it with me, I would do it," she told the late night host. "Like, I don't want all that pressure on me. ‘Cause imma lose my hair and then imma have to really wear wigs all the time. It's too much stress, you know?"
But, the Last Black Unicorn author did say that she'd be willing to put all of that aside under one condition.
"I mean, unless they paid me, like, a lot of money," Tiffany continued. "Then I would be like, ‘It's worth it!'"
Switching gears, the duo bared it all for a round of "Storytime with Tiffany Haddish: Holidays," where they shared their most embarrassing holiday stories with the Tonight Show audience.
First up was Jimmy, who recalled an embarrassing dinner with his mom during his Saturday Night Live days. Of course, the family outing did not go as planned.
"She takes a bite and she [starts choking] and I go, ‘Oh no, no, are you choking?!'" he began. "And then a woman from the other end of the restaurant runs over and she goes, ‘I'm a nurse!' and starts knocking tables over."
"And then she gets to my mom and gives my mom the Heimlich," Jimmy continued. "And this lamb ball comes flying out of her mouth…and I looked at her and I go, ‘Thank your for not embarrassing me.'"
For her part, Tiffany shared a Christmas story from her childhood that took a dark turn.
"So we all went to bed and the next day, we wake up and there's a tree in the living room and there's toys everywhere," she explained. "And me and my sister are like, ‘Oh my god, this is so cool!' And we—I got a bike…So, and then, like, a week later, we got an eviction notice. So, boo Christmas."
Watch Jimmy and Tiffany relive their most embarrassing holiday stories in the video above!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal Family.)
