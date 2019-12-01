Sarah Hyland Pays Tribute to Her Late Cousin on the Anniversary of His Death

Sarah Hylandhas a lot on her mind.

The Modern Family actress took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to honor her late cousin, Trevor Canaday. Around this time last year, the 29-year-old actress revealed the heartbreaking news that her cousin passed away. She shared that a drunk driver caused a collision after running a red light in Omaha, Nebraska. Trevor was only 14-years-old.

The Hollywood star still hasn't forgotten the tragedy.

"Thinking about my family today. Exactly one year ago my little cousin was killed by a drunk driver," the Modern Family star captioned her Instagram Story on Sunday. "A senseless and reckless act took away a beautiful soul. You'll forever be in our hearts and in the sunsets. Love you Trevor."

According to the family's GoFundMe page at the time, Trevor and his father, Bryan Canaday, were "driving to a show choir event" together before they were hit by the drunk driver.