Yes, Even Jennifer Lopez Gets Nervous and Has Bad Days

by kelli boyle | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 10:33 AM
Jennifer Lopezmight seem like the world's most confident woman, but she has her bad days too.
In a roundtable interview with the Los Angeles Times, J.Lo, Charlize Theron, Renée Zellweger, Awkwafina and Cynthia Erivo opened up about their various films out this year, as well as their lives outside of work. At one point in the talk, the Hustlers star was asked about how she seems to have such a good grip on fame.
Theron, pulling from her own experiences, asked the performer how she pulls things back when she's exhausted and might slip up publicly as a result. "When you're tired, and it's inappropriate," she asked, "What do you do? What do you tell yourself? Because I think I'm just [a jerk]."
As Lopez responded, "I just try to stay super conscious of the fact that I have a responsibility and that maybe that person is never gonna meet me again. And it's not that I don't have bad days. I'm a human being. So I get tired. And people are constantly judging you."
Tired as she may be, the actress told Theron that she knows the celebrity aspect of her life never gets a real break. So, she has to keep chugging along.
As she revealed, "I feel like there is a responsibility when you're a public person. You can't get around it. I know we all want to be like, 'just want to be me' and I just want to do this and I just want to do that. And I don't care what people say or think. But we have to because we care what people say. And so it's just about being your best self. And I think that's where I keep my mind. It's like you think I'm a good celebrity because what I'm trying to do is put my best foot forward all the time and still be myself, still be authentic to who I am."
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Bringing her authentic self to the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show is her next task—and one she's definitely nervous about.
First, the Selena alum revealed why she agreed to do the show with Shakira when so many celebrities don't agree with working with the NFL for political reasons. As she explained, her reasoning is just as political.
"I think it's super important for two Latina women to be headlining the Super Bowl, especially right now in Trump's America," she said. "So for me, it was something that I was excited to do."
But don't take her excitement to mean that she's not nervous about the show. As she said to the group of stars at the table, "I think maybe you guys, because you're all performers, feel this. It's like you get that nervous energy and it's just you're used to it."
"Like, I'm used to feeling a little bit of nervous energy and butterflies and everything before I'm getting ready," Lopez continued. "And a minute or two before, right when I'm about to go out and everybody's rolling and I'm staring at the crowd and they can't see me, it just goes real quiet. And something drops into my body where calm is your superpower. And then you're in control. But absolutely I feel nervous and excited and butterflies and my heart beating out of my chest, all of those things. But in the fun way, not in the debilitating way."
The actress has been getting Oscars buzz for her performance in Hustlers, so only time will tell if those nerves feel just as exciting the day of the nominations.
