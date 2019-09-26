How Jennifer Lopez Is Setting Herself Up For an Amazing 2020

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 3:22 PM
It's hard to top the incredible year that Jennifer Lopez has had, but she's putting herself on track to have an even better 2020.
The 50-year-old superstar just confirmed to her fans on social media that she's set to headline the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show, alongside fellow singer Shakira. The epic performance is scheduled to take place at the sporting event, which will be held on Feb. 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
"Two Queens. First time together on stage…on the world's biggest stage," Pepsi wrote on Twitter. "Welcome @JLo and @shakira to #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @RocNation @NFL."
February could be quite a busy month for Lopez, who is already getting Oscar buzz for her performance in Hustlers, which recently debuted in theaters. So, as J.Lo gears up for another astonishing year, both personally and professionally, we're breaking down everything she has to look forward to in 2020.
Let's take a look at how Lopez is setting herself up for another amazing year!
Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show: After months of speculation, Lopez officially announced that she'll perform during Super Bowl LIV's halftime show. During the sporting event, Lopez will take the stage alongside Shakira for the first time.
"This is happening," Lopez told her fans on Thursday. "Going to set the world on [fire emojis]."
"Get ready," Shakira also wrote on social media. "It doesn't get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!"
Performing at the Super Bowl is a major milestone for any artist, so this performance is set to put a major stamp on the superstar duo's careers.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Oscar-Worthy: In mid-September, Lopez's highly-anticipated movie, Hustlers, hit theaters, raking in an estimated $32.2 million domestically in its first box office weekend. Lopez, who starred in the film, was also a producer on the hit movie, which centers on a group of strip club employees who work together to hustle their high-profile clients.
In addition to rave reviews from audiences, Hustlers is certified fresh with 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. There's also buzz about a possible Oscar nomination in store for Lopez, thanks to her incredible performance in the film. If she were to receive a nod, the Oscars are set for Feb. 9, one week after the Super Bowl!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Wedding Bells: While everything is going very well in her professional life, things are also pretty great for Lopez on the personal side too. Back in March, the "Dance Again" artist got engaged to beau Alex Rodriugez. A few months later, Lopez opened up about the couple's wedding plans in a behind-the-scenes YouTube video.
When asked when she'll tie the knot with Rodriguez, Lopez said, "Soon. Soon. Not soon-soon, but next year."
"I'd like a big wedding and I'd like to get married in a church this time," she continued. "I've never been married in a church and I've been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don't really count those."
Lopez noted that she was married to Marc Anthony, with who she shares twins Max and Emme, for 10 years.
In early September, Rodriguez dished about a possible wedding location, revealing on Strahan, Sara and Keke, "It's gonna be a long flight."
We can't wait to see what else 2020 has in store for J.Lo!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?