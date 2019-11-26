Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars Recap Rap Is Out of This Galaxy

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away… Daisy Ridley delivered an epic Star Wars-inspired rap with Jimmy Fallon.

On Monday, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and proved the force is strong with a rap recap of the beloved franchise—yup, all eight movies! To make the performance even more epic, each bar was rapped to the beat of an hip-hop version of the Star Wars classic theme song.

Starting with Darth Vader kidnapping Princess Leia and making her way to the Death Star exploding, Daisy covered all the bases of Episode IV – A New Hope while Jimmy held up spot-on illustrations of the scenes she was describing.

"A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away," she began. "A guy named Vader tried to kidnap a rebel princess Leia / So she employed a droid to record her a quick note / She said, ‘Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope."