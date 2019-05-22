Don't be afraid, we feel it too. The reluctance to read spoilers about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

...You will remove these restraints, because these are gold, and they don't really give anything away...they'll just make the anticipation to see the film even greater.

On Wednesday, Vanity Fair released some juicy new info and behind-the-scenes images from the anticipated film, the ninth and final movie in the entire series and the conclusion of three trilogies spanning more than 40 years. And Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver each appear on separate covers, with gorgeous shots photographed by Annie Leibovitz. Ridley's in costume as Rey, wearing her new white Jedi outfit, while Driver appears as brooding as ever in Kylo Ren's dark robes.

The light and the dark, the yin and the yang. Oh, Reylos will be pleased. And even more when they find out what has been said about the characters.