Selena Gomez Defends ''Wonderful Person'' Bella Hadid Over Deleted Instagram Post

Selena Gomez would rather "Kill 'Em With Kindness" than take part in drama.

Lately, the singer has been trying to set an example to her countless followers by being particularly nice to Bella Hadid, who previously dated Selena's ex The Weeknd. The star has been doing this by re-following Bella on Instagram, making flattering comments and liking her posts, all of which fans have been closely monitoring.

However, this created much drama when the model ended up deleting an Instagram post that Selena commented on. Of course, this didn't go unnoticed by Selena's numerous fans, who began discussing Bella's potential motives for deleting the pic. "She's all about supporting women. You all just can't take it nicely. Btw Ms. Hadid deleted the post," one fan account commented on the matter.

To this, Selena responded, "That sucks [crying emoji]."

Now, it appears Sel-Go is regretting her reaction to the news.