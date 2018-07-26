We could feel it coming: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are back together again.

Sources tell E! News the couple is "exclusively dating and are in a great place," after breaking up nearly two years ago. "Abel realized once he started dating around, that he actually is still in love with Bella, and they reconnected," the insider explained.

Fans of The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will remember that the artist briefly dated Selena Gomez until October of last year. However, sources told E! News in April that Bella "never really lost feeling for Abel and had hope they would eventually get back together."

And after "secretly seeing each other" these past few months, the model's wish came true. "Things have been going really well. They have been inseparable and have been truly working with each other's schedules to make it work," the source divulged.