Andy Cohen’s Son and Dog May Be Bigger Divas Than the Housewives

Andy Cohen is responsible for one of the most dramatic reality TV franchises there is, so it seems only fitting that his house be full of divas.

During Thursday's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Watch What Happens Live host—who will be hosting the epic BravoCon this weekend—gushed over fatherhood, what his 9-month-old son Benjamin Cohen's personality is like and—of course—his beloved pup Wacha.

Noting that his baby boy was just named the Cutest Baby Alive by People, Stephen Colbert jokingly asked Cohen if fame has gotten to his head yet. As he quipped back, "You know what? We live with a dog who has been pronounced very cute by People magazine in the past as well. So, the dog has a big head, the baby has a big head. I'm just trying to navigate everything in my house!"

The 51-year-old then continued to joke about his son's endless demands. "He cries when he's not fed," he teased. "I'm like, 'Ugh, calm down!'"