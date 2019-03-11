Something happened during the taping of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 reunion. Exactly what happened remains to be seen, however little nuggets of info are coming out.

Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where they commented on the reunion, albeit briefly.

"I actually heard that she unfollowed everyone on the cast except Shamari [DeVoe] after the reunion," Cohen said about NeNe Leakes unfollowing her costars on social media.

As for why, Marlo said, "Oh, you're going to have to tune in to the reunion for that one."