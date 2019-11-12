A Friends Reunion Special Could Be Coming to HBO Max

The Friends might be there for us after all.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that a Friends reunion special is in the works at HBO Max, with the six main stars on board to participate. It would be an unscripted special featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer with series creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

THR's sources say that no deals are close to being done and that after deals are done, the trick would be to sort out the entire cast's schedules, but "talks" are at least happening.

Everyone involved with the show has long said that they would never do a reboot or a new scripted version of the show, but they have said an unscripted reunion was not out of the question.