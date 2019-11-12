Best Black Friday Wearable Tech Deals 2019

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 5:00 AM

E-Comm: Wearable Tech

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

The holidays will be here before you know it and we have one thing on our mind: Black Friday deals! Specifically, wearable tech. With hundreds of new gadgets and mobile and portable smart devices on-the-go coming into style, it's hard to choose which one to gift to Mom, Dad and hey, well, yourself too (who are we kidding?)

Do you get the latest and greatest Apple Watch? What about the super health-conscious, gym-obsessed guru in your life? Maybe a Fitbit is more in order? Have you been eyeing and dying to get wireless AirPods for the super busy bee in your friend circle? Don't worry, we got you. In an effort to simplify and make all your holiday shopping as smooth as possible, we've handpicked some of the best Black Friday wearable tech deals to make your holiday shopping a little easier.

Here are 8 of our favorites below.

Apple Watch Series 3

Make calls, track fitness, play music all in style with this sleek and chic updated smart watch. Available also in white.

Wearable Tech
$199
$189 Best Buy $199
$189 Walmart
Apple Watch Series 4

Make calls, track fitness, play music all in style all with the touch of your wrist in this updated gold rose hue. Available also in black.

Wearable Tech
$496
$349 Best Buy $496 Walmart $384 BH Photo & Video
Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Simplify the clutter in your life with these AirPods! The new earbuds combine intelligent design with breakthrough technology and crystal-clear sound.

Wearable Tech
$159
$144 Bes t Buy $159
$144 Walmart
Water Resistant Camera Glasses

You can be a travel photographer on the go with these water resistant camera glasses! Just press the button to take a 10-second video from your perspective.

Wearable Tech
$200 Amazon
Smart Ring

Access your workplace, home, and gym effortless with this smart home ring that replaces organization's access cards with a fashionable smart ring. 

Wearable Tech
$60 Amazon
Waterproof Touchscreen Gloves

You'll be able to send texts and make calls all while keeping your hands winter-ready with these waterproof touchscreen gloves. Also available in black

Wearable Tech
$8 Amazon
Fitbit Versa Smart Watch

Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned for the guy on-the-go!

Wearable Tech
$171
$140 Amazon $200 Best Buy
VR Headset for iPhone & Android Phone

Enhance your visual gaming experience for the entire family with this VR headset for smart phone devices.

Wearable Tech
$33 Amazon

Check out Gifts for Mom and the best Black Friday toy deals at E!.

