Holiday Gifts For Dad 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are right around the corner and we have one question for you: do you know what you're going to get for Dad this year? If you're like us, he's the most important person in your life, so rather than gift him a generic tie or last minute aisle-store hunt, think outside the box—like this North Face puffer vest or a Birchbox subscription—and treat him to something unique, thoughtful and useful this year.

Since he's always there for you, we've come up with heart-filled gifts so you don't have to! From MasterClass online courses to a self-watering pepper plant to a Nintendo Switch, you can stock up now and ensure you find him something that sparks joy and brings laughs through the new year. Our favorite? This homemade juice maker.

Here are 15 of our favorites below.