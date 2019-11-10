Holiday Gifts For Dad 2019

by Jake Thompson | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 3:00 AM
The holidays are right around the corner and we have one question for you: do you know what you're going to get for Dad this year? If you're like us, he's the most important person in your life, so rather than gift him a generic tie or last minute aisle-store hunt, think outside the box—like this North Face puffer vest or a Birchbox subscription—and treat him to something unique, thoughtful and useful this year.
Since he's always there for you, we've come up with heart-filled gifts so you don't have to! From MasterClass online courses to a self-watering pepper plant to a Nintendo Switch, you can stock up now and ensure you find him something that sparks joy and brings laughs through the new year. Our favorite? This homemade juice maker.
Here are 15 of our favorites below.
Cooks burgers, steaks, chicken and fish on this portable gas grill with 145-square-inch grilling area and foldaway legs.
Fashion meets function in this North Face puffer vest. Also available in tan and black.
Whether you're at home or on-the-go, solo or with friends, the Nintendo Switch system is designed to fit your life. Want to stock up for the holidays? A Nintendo Switch AND Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle goes live on nintendo.com/switch on Thursday, Nov. 28 (that's a $60 saving!)
Give the gift of two-day shipping, watch thousands of movies and TV with Amazon Prime, and stream millions of songs and books with the gift of Amazon Prime.
This men's skin care set contains the three best skin care products for men to gently cleanse the face, remove dead skin & impurities, while nourishing, protecting, and hydrating it.
Snuggle up with these faux shearling lined slippers. Also available in cocoa.
Give the gift of MasterClass! One can receive vocal lessons from Christina Aguilera, acting lessons from Natalie Portman, gymnastics fundamentals from Olympic Gold-Medalist Simone Biles, guitar lessons from Carlos Santana, shooting from Stephen Curry, leadership from Anna Wintour, designing from Marc Jacobs, cooking from Gordon Ramsay and many more, all from one platform.
These stocking stuffers are sure to improve your dad's game on the green, combining incredible distance and performance for faster ball speed, high launch and increased greenside spin. The balls are customizable, so you can create a special message or monogram for the holiday.
He'll stay trim, fresh and clean with this next-level electric razor.
Give the gift of 5 deluxe grooming samples each month with this designer beauty sampler by Birchbox.
Turn your windowsill into a fresh produce counter with this self-watering pepper grow kit.
He'll juice his favorite fruits and vegetables with this all-in-one juicer machine.
Get rich, room filling sound with this small yet powerful speaker for streaming music and more.
Hit a hole in one! These stainless steel barbecue tools have handles that look just like golf grips.
Give him unlimited reading on-the-go with an Amazon Kindle subscription.
