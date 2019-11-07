See the First Photo of Teresa Giudice and Her Kids Reuniting With Joe Giudice in Italy

Teresa Giudice and her daughters have reunited with Joe Giudice.

The eldest child, Gia, shared a photo of the family members together again on Thursday.

"We're back," she captioned the picture on Instagram.

The sweet snapshot showed the parents smiling alongside Gia and her three siblings—Milania, Gabriella and Audriana—in Italy. Fans had a feeling a reunion was on the way after Gia and Milania posted pictures from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Wednesday. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also mentioned the trip during her recent tell-all interview with Andy Cohen. During the interview, the Bravolebrity admitted she was nervous about it—noting she hadn't seen her husband outside of prison in more than three years.

"We won't know until we see each other," she said while talking about where their relationship stood.

As fans will recall, Joe, whose full name is Giuseppe Giudice, was transported to Italy after he was released from U.S. ICE custody last month. He had been held by ICE at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Lock Haven, Pa. ever since he was released from federal prison in March 2019. Joe started his prison sentence in March 2016—just a few months after Teresa completed her prison sentence. As fans will recall, the two pleaded guilty to multiple fraud charges in 2014 and were sentenced later that year.