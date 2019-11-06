Jenny Slate Ruined Her Fiancé’s Proposal With a Mouthful of Sausage

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by kelli boyle | Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 6:36 AM
Jenny Slate really knows how to make a moment memorable.
During a Tuesday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the comedian shared the story of how her fiancé Ben Shattuck proposed at an idyllic, abandoned castle—and how she nearly ruined everything.
"We were in France," she told Jimmy Fallon. "And as it happens when you're in France, we came upon an abandoned castle. This happened to me! This is not a lie. We get to the castle, and it's like, 'Oh, it's locked.' But then, of course, we push the gate because we're curious."
Though the Parks & Recreation alum was expecting to find a haunted mansion a la Beauty and the Beast, she was surprised to come across an elderly group enjoying a picnic. Having packed a meal themselves, the couple, who were first linked together in January, found a place to sit and began their date.
"I had chosen many of the groceries for the picnic, which means that it was just, like, all salami," the star quipped. "I love a sausage!"
Nonetheless, the scene was still picture perfect.
"The sun is setting," the Little Weirds author recalled. "He's holding my hand. He's saying, you know, these beautiful things to me. And all of a sudden, he's like, 'Jenny, you mean so much to me. I love you so much.' I'm like, 'He's about to propose to me! I can feel it coming!'"
She was in disbelief, not only because of the special moment, but also because her face was stuffed with salami.
"I had a moment to kind of, like, calm myself. Like, could have been the Audrey Hepburn of the situation, like very demure," admitted the actress, who previously dated Chris Evans. "And he's like, 'Will you be my wife?' And of course, at that moment, when I could've been like, 'Yes,' or whatever, I have somehow nervously stuffed, like, all of the sausage into my mouth and I'm like, 'Bleh!'"
"Just sausage dangling," she continued. "You know how they're, like, connected by a string? One's hanging out. Yeah, I'm like, 'I will be your wife! Now you said it, you have to do it!'"
To close out this epic story, Slate simply said, "Beautiful memory."
That'll be one to tell the kids!
