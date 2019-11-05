David Eason Claims Jenelle Evans and Their Daughter Have "Disappeared" After Split

This famous breakup keeps getting more complicated.

Just days after Jenelle Evans announced her split from David Eason, the former Teen Mom 2 star's ex is speaking out on social media.

"So since Jenelle has disappeared and I have no contact with her or Ensley, I have no option but to file a missing person's report, David reportedly wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post.

When contacted by E! News, Columbus County Sheriff's says no such report has been filed. E! News has also reached out to David for comment.

Just hours before Halloween night, Jenelle announced on her Instagram page that she was ending her romantic relationship with David after two years of marriage.