by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 11:01 AM
Jenelle Evans is ready for a fresh start.
Just last week, the former Teen Mom 2 star surprised fans when she announced her split from David Eason.
"Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that's what is best for me and for my kids. Today I've filed papers to start that process," Jenelle shared on Instagram. "Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you'll hear from us again soon."
David, however, wasn't going to stay quiet.
Over the weekend, he responded to an Instagram user who said they were "glad Janelle got smart." He responded, "Nope she's still stupid."
It's just one of the many bumps in the road this couple has faced in the public eye during their marriage. Whether it was caught on MTV's reality show or on social media, this pair has made their fair share of headlines in recent years.
In January 2017, Jenelle Evans and David Eason welcomed their first child together—a baby girl named Ensley.
In February 2017, Jenelle announced that she was taking the next step in her relationship with David. "We've decided on forever! #PerfectTiming @easondavid8," she shared on Instagram when showing off quite the stunning pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.
In September 2017, the Teen Mom 2 couple said "I do" in front of family and close friends at their home in North Carolina. The bride wore a lace wedding gown by Martina Liana and the couple's kids participated in the special day.
Through all of her years in the Teen Mom franchise, Jenelle would often voice her frustrations with what was shown on air. "#Family After this stressful reunion, I've been put through the ringer. To trust an entire group of people for years then they turn their back on you and treat you like a puppet is beyond words. Family is everything I need to make it through my hard times and I am truly #blessed for what I have today," Jenelle shared on Instagram. "Didn't take many pictures but super happy my mom was there by my side to defend everything. Please don't ever let anyone bring you down and be strong in whatever you do. #TeenMom2 #ReunionSpecial."
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Some Teen Mom 2 co-stars made it clear that they didn't want to film if Jenelle or David were around. "I will not be attending any type of reunion on the same day or weekend as Jenelle & David for the same reasons," Kailyn Lowry wrote on Twitter back in January 2019. We can only imagine what happened behind the scenes.
Following the death of Jenelle and David's dog Nugget, an investigation was sparked and Jenelle's kids Kaiser and Ensley were removed from the couple's home by Child Protective Services. Ultimately, the reality star was able to regain custody. "I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!" Jenelle told E! News. "Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I'm a good parent."
Following the reports that David allegedly shot and killed Jenelle's French bulldog, MTV parted ways with the reality TV star. "MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since," an MTV spokesperson told Us Weekly. "Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season."
Four months after Jenelle first accused her husband of ending her French bulldog Nugget's life, David admitted to killing the dog. "The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again," he told People. "I'm not going to pay anyone to euthanize my dog when I could do it myself."
This past summer, Jenelle and David appeared to be in a good place when they celebrated Jace's birthday with a Nerf Party.
Brian Ach/Getty Images for Nolcha
In one of their last public appearances together before their split, Jenelle and David appeared at New York Fashion Week where they had a front-row seat to ELF SACKS' latest collections. Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham also made an appearance.
Just before Halloween night, Jenelle announced that she was breaking up with David. "She is looking out for her own welfare and the welfare of her children," a source shared with E! News. "She has had a lot of relationships and she really wanted to make this one work and did everything she could, but David really just dragged her through the mud."
