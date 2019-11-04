Panic! at the Disco's "Into the Unknown" Will Get You Excited For Frozen 2

Panic! At The Disco's new song is so good, we can't let it go!

The band's cover of "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 has been released—and it will get you so excited for the sequel. Originally performed by Idina Menzel, who plays Elsa in the animated flick, the new song will be featured during the end credits of the highly-anticipated Disney film. Panic! At The Disco brings a current, pop-rock spin to the track, which was written by Frozen's award-winning composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

No worries, lead singer Brendon Urie hits that big note just like Idina does in the film's latest trailer.

Fans of the film will remember that Demi Lovato's version of "Let It Go" played while the credits rolled during the beloved franchise's first installment. Like Panic! At The Disco, Demi put her own twist on the iconic song, turning the moving ballad into a pop anthem.