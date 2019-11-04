Felicity Huffman Begins Her Community Service Following Prison Release

Felicity Huffman is paying her dues following her 11-day prison sentence.

Nine days after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, the Desperate Housewives alum has begun carving away at her community service hours. On Sunday, she volunteered at The Teen Project in Los Angeles, a center that provides resources, housing and education to at risk homeless and sex trafficked women. Dressed down in a black turtleneck sweater, jeans and flats, the star was spotted leaving the center carrying a muffin tin.

A source told E! News that Felicity had expressed interest in helping this demographic prior to her sentencing in September. In fact, she toured the facility with her daughter, Sophia Macy, before surrendering herself to federal custody.

According to the source, "She met a lot of people and seemed to be taking it all very seriously."

During her sentencing, Felicity delivered a statement, conveying her dedication to partaking in the charitable hours.  As she admitted to the court, "I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community."

"I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed," she continued. "I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed."

