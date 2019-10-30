Normani Gives Us Halloween ''Motivation'' After Recreating an Iconic Naomi Campbell Look

Instagram; Guy Marineau/Conde Nast via Getty Images
by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 2:58 PM
We are deceased!
Normani is giving us all of the "motivation" for Halloween with her fierce, fabulous and drool-worthy costume. Even though the fun and festive holiday is still a day away, the 23-year-old pop star dressed up as the one and onlyNaomi Campbell, and she knocked it out of the park.
Of course, the "Motivation" singer didn't just recreate any ole look. Instead, she took inspiration from an iconic Azzedine Alaïa design that Naomi modeled in the early '90s. Wearing a curve-hugging leopard-print bodysuit, the former Fifth Harmony crooner channeled the legendary supermodel perfectly. Normani even accessorized her costume with nearly identical pieces worn by Campbell, including a black beret, leopard-print arm sleeves and matching heels.
"Campbell - 1991," Normani captioned both of her Instagram posts, where she paid homage to the 49-year-old star.
Even the pop star's makeup and hair were spot on, thanks to makeup artist Grace Pae and hairstylist César Ramirez.
From her old-Hollywood styled waves to her swoon-worthy lipstick, Normani was serving bawdy and face from head-to-toe. Overall, the pop princess did the damn thing and totally slayed her costume. However, she's not the only celebrity in recent weeks to dress up as another famous icon. Tracee Ellis Ross channeled DJ Quik, while Lisa Rinna transformed into Jennifer Lopez.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Graylock/PA Images via Getty Images
Like mother, like daughter! The makeup mogul's one-year-old daughter got all dolled up for the fun and festive season, and recreated her mother's iconic 2019 Met Gala lewk.
Tracee Ellis Ross instagram, Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Quik is the name! The actress pays tribute to the 49-year-old rapper with her Halloween costume. "You know @djquik had to roll through and show @gabunion some #CaliforniaLove for her Birthday," the Little star writes.
ROGUT/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock; Bert Stern/Condé Nast via Getty Images
Groovy! The model and actress channels the legendary Twiggy. From her colorful mod-style mini-dress to her whimsical makeup, Valletta knocks it out of the park with this lewk.
Instagram; Guy Marineau/Conde Nast via Getty Images
Normani serves bawdy and face as she recreates an iconic Naomi Campbell fashion lewk. "Campbell - 1991," the pop star captions her Instagram photos of her fashionable get-up.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Instagram / Kylie Jenner
The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her BFF got into spirit of Halloween by dressing up as Madonna and Britney Spears from the 2003 MTV VMAs. Yes, the performance where the two pop legends locked lips on stage.
Getty Images/Shutterstock
Jenny from the Block! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star channels the one and only Jennifer Lopez for the Casamigos party on Friday night.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Martin Mills/Getty Images
I got you babe! Making their red carpet debut as a couple, the pair makes an entrance at the AHS 100th Episode celebration in Sonny and Cher costumes.
Michael Kovac/Kevin Mazur/Courtesy of Casamigos, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Mic drop! The 37-year-old actress shows up and shows out for the Casamigos party wearing an ensemble inspired by her husband's *NSYNC days.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
A major pop culture moment from 2019! The Vampire Diaries alum finds the humor with her Halloween costume as she and her gal pal recreate the Chanel Fashion Week Show prankster. You know, where Gigi Hadid totally stopped a crasher from ruining the runway.
GAMR/NGRE / BACKGRID, Beretta/Sims/Karius/Shutterstock
That's hot! The reality TV personality oozes with glamour as he dressed up as Paris Hilton for her Halloween party on Thursday.
Instagram , ABC/Ed Herrera
Nick Viall deserves a final rose for his spot on Halloween costume. "Just a Pilot on a flight for love," the former Bachelor star quips. "Will probably crash into a windmill tonight."
Jessica, is that you?! The married couple and expectant parents totally nailed their costume from the 1988 comedy Twins.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Fashion 4 Development
The Spice Girls star dressed up as her bandmate Victoria Beckham "not going on tour" for Halloween alongside her pal who wore a David Beckham costume.
"Yesssss @heidiklum yippppeee first year coming to her party wow wow wow what an amazing Halloween party right now,seriously it's on fire haha me and @gary_90210 never laughed soooo much #livingmybestlife #ny #bellylaughs @lavony was lit," she captioned a photo of their costumes on Instagram.
Instagram, Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as family friend Ariana Grande for Halloween...and the "God Is a Woman" songstress loved it, commenting a series of hearts on Kourtney's Instagram photo.
Michael Kovac/Kevin Mazur/Courtesy of Casamigos; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Nina is a "bad guy" ... The actress gets into the Halloween spirit and dresses up as singer Billie Eilish for the Casamigos party on Friday.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos, Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
The "Two Ghosts" singer dressed up in a sparkling Dodgers uniform and sunglasses, similar to the ensemble Elton John wore in 1975 during his performance at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, while attending the Casamigos Halloween party on Friday.
"Now that's what I call a Halloween costume @harrystyles," Elton wrote on Instagram along with photos of Harry in the costume.
Harry and Elton have known each other for years, with Elton even giving the One Direction alum a shout-out during his iTunes Festival show in London in 2013. Harry posted a photo with Elton at the show, calling him a "living legend."
Instagram; LaFace Records
Not even the R&B legend herself could believe just how perfectly Queen Bey pulled the costume off. "Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover?" she tweeted. "I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis!"
Shutterstock
The British pop star pretty much won Halloween 2018 with her spot-on recreation of the "Better Now" rapper during a performance in the U.K.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Instagram
The duo decided to dress up as another iconic couple: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. They shared photos and videos with their followers, with the musician joking, "We worked all day. We just did it for the 'gram."
Instagram, Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
The YouTube couple channeled one of pop's most famous couples in their iconic head-to-toe denim looks.
Bob Metelus Studio; Liam Nicholls/Newsmakers
Dwayne Wayde threw his wife an epic birthday-Halloween bash, where attendees dressed up in their favorite '90s ensembles. And yes, it does smell like teen spirit!
Netflix, Instagram
"HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!! #AliWong #HardKnockWife #halloween," Olivia captioned her Instagram post. She later thanked Ali for "helping me get your exact same dress."
Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID, HBO
Joe showed just how much he loves his fiancée, and Game of Thrones, when he dressed up in this Sansa Stark costume on Saturday. The DNCE singer attended Kate Hudson's bash in a long blue dress and red wig, alongside Sophie, who dressed up in an elephant costume.
Twitter, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Olympic skier dressed as "Adam Ripoff" for a Halloween party over the weekend, wearing an outfit similar to the Olympic figure skater's 2018 Oscars ensemble, complete with a harness.
"We finally did each other," Adam replied to Gus' costume on Twitter. He also asked his social media followers, "Where were you when @guskenworthy won Halloween?"
RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Nicky dressed up as her sister Paris for the Casamigos bash on Friday, donning a replica of her sister's iconic 21st birthday dress and choker.
"I searched and searched for a costume and I couldn't find anything," Nicky told E! News exclusively at a fundraiser for Race to Erase MS at Alice and Olivia in Beverly Hills over the weekend. "I didn't want to buy something from one of those plastic bags so I called up Paris and said, 'By any chance, do you still have that dress?' And she did."
As for what Paris thought of her costume, Nicky told us, "She loved it."
Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID, BAHE / BACKGRID
The actress, who has been friends with the E! star for years, dressed up like Kim in a head-to-toe Yeezy look for Kate Hudson's Halloween party on Saturday.
"#yeezyseason27 #happyhalloween," Olivia captioned an Instagram photo of her and her pals donning "Yeezy Season 27" ensembles, complete with fanny packs and bike shorts.
The following day, Olivia attended Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation celebrates 30th Anniversary at A Time for Heroes Family Festival event, where she told E! News that 27 of her friends dressed in the entire Yeezus collection.
Instagram, Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for adidas
Erin and her beau dressed up as Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber for Hudson's Halloween bash on Saturday. Erin is connected to Hailey though the model's close pal Gigi Hadid, whose mom Yolanda Hadid used to be married to Erin's dad, David Foster.
"Is it too late now to say sorry?" Erin captioned an Instagram post with "Justin" over the weekend.
Twitter, David X Prutting/BFA/Shutterstock
The Real Housewives star dressed up as her pal and co-star for Halloween. In response to Lisa's costume, Erika commented, "I LOVE YOU!! AMAZING!!"
With Halloween only a day away, we can't wait to see what other stars don for the festive holiday.
